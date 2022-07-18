Heatwave: London Luton Airport suspends all flights as high temperatures damage runway

Flights are suspended at London Luton Airport

London Luton Airport has halted all flights as record high temperatures damaged the runway.

Temperatures in London are currently 38c as England faces an unprecedented heatwave that has caused disruptions to travel.

“Following today’s high temperatures, a surface defect was identified on the runway. Engineers were called immediately to site and repair works are currently in progress to resume operations as soon as possible,” the airport said in a statement today.

“Flights are temporarily suspended to allow for an essential runway repair after high surface temperatures caused a small section to lift,” a London Luton Airport spokesperson told City A.M.

The UK Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning with temperatures at 40c forecast for the first time in the country and warned of “widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”

The UK Health Security Agency also issued a Heat Health Warning at Level 4. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the Level 4 alert “is potentially dangerous and a very serious consequence of climate change.”

“This warning is not limited to the most vulnerable and means that substantial changes in all our daily routines will be required, and there is likely to be an impact on travel.

Laura Rettie, Editor in Chief of Finance.co.uk said, “This is incredibly frustrating for travellers hoping to get away today. If your flight is cancelled you should be asked whether you want a full refund or to re-book on an alternative flight.”