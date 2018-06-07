Thursday 7 June 2018 8:17am

Full list of 31 House of Fraser closures includes Oxford Street and City of London locations

 
Alys Key
House of Fraser Profits Down For 2017
No more lunchtime shopping trips for City workers (Source: Getty)

House of Fraser's flagship Oxford Street store will close as part of the decision to shutter 31 stores which was confirmed this morning.

The City of London will also lose its House of Fraser, which is currently situated on King William Street.

Some of House of Fraser's stores have been subject to staggering business rates rises. The retailer's Oxford Street store saw its rateable value, which is used to calculate the tax, rise from £5.73m to £9m under last year's revaluation.

Full list of 31 closures

Altrincham

Aylesbury

Birkenhead

Birmingham

Bournemouth

Camberley

Cardiff

Carlisle

Chichester

Cirencester

Cwmbran

Darlington

Doncaster

Edinburgh Frasers

Epsom

Grimsby

High Wycombe

Hull

Leamington Spa

Lincoln

London Oxford Street

London King William Street

Middlesbrough

Milton Keynes

Plymouth

Shrewsbury

Skipton

Swindon

Telford

Wolverhampton

Worcester

