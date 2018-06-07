House of Fraser's flagship Oxford Street store will close as part of the decision to shutter 31 stores which was confirmed this morning.
The City of London will also lose its House of Fraser, which is currently situated on King William Street.
Some of House of Fraser's stores have been subject to staggering business rates rises. The retailer's Oxford Street store saw its rateable value, which is used to calculate the tax, rise from £5.73m to £9m under last year's revaluation.
Full list of 31 closures
Altrincham
Aylesbury
Birkenhead
Birmingham
Bournemouth
Camberley
Cardiff
Carlisle
Chichester
Cirencester
Cwmbran
Darlington
Doncaster
Edinburgh Frasers
Epsom
Grimsby
High Wycombe
Hull
Leamington Spa
Lincoln
London Oxford Street
London King William Street
Middlesbrough
Milton Keynes
Plymouth
Shrewsbury
Skipton
Swindon
Telford
Wolverhampton
Worcester