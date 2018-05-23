Time at the Bar: New heads of Bar Council elected

James Booth

New leaders have been elected to head the Bar Council, the body that represents barristers in England and Wales.

Richard Atkins QC, whose practice focuses on serious crime and regulatory cases, has been elected to chair the Bar Council in 2019.

He specialises in murder trials; including gangland, sado-masochistic and domestic killings; terrorism, serious fraud and sex crimes.

He is a member of St Philips Chambers in Birmingham and was the leader of the midland circuit between 2014 and 2017 and is currently deputy chair of the Bar Council.

Atkins recently prosecuted the case of Lauren Jeska, a transgender athlete who attempted to kill the head of HR at UK athletics over her eligibility to compete as a female athlete.

Amanda Pinto QC of 33 Chancery Lane has been elected as vice chair for 2019.

She was called to the Bar in 1983 and took silk in 2006.

Her focus is fraud, money laundering and corruption cases.

Clients include former Barclays trader Sisse Bohart who was alleged to have rigged the Euribor rate.

Grant Warnsby, who is a barrister employed by BP, has been elected as treasurer of the Bar for 2019.

He is a qualified chartered accountant who has worked for BP since 2004.