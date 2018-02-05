British services sector growth at slowest since September 2016

Jasper Jolly

Output from the massive British services sector grew at the slowest pace since September 2016, according to a closely watched survey.

The purchasing managers' index for the services sector declined from 54.2 in December to 53 points in January, according to data firm IHS Markit – well below the 54.3 reading expected by economists.

Sterling dipped after the data was released, although it remained within the range of trading earlier in the day.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said: “The pace of UK economic growth slowed sharply at the start of the year as January saw a triple-whammy of weaker PMI surveys.

He said: “Service sector expansion slid to a 16-month low, reflecting a marked waning in growth of demand for business and consumer-facing services such as hotels and restaurants. Demand for transport and communication services was down for the second straight month."

