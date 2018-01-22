Rebecca Smith

After providing an updated Tube map featuring the Elizabeth Line last month, Transport for London (TfL) has now revealed the first batch of its iconic roundels are in place for the new railway.

Now 110 years since the installation of the first roundel sign at St James's Park Underground station, the latest iteration has begun to crop up along the Elizabeth Line at stations including Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon and Custom House.

New images released today reveal the signage for the Elizabeth Line in the making including the manufacture of roundels at AJ Wells & Sons on the Isle of Wight, the installation of platform roundels manufactured by Merson, and wayfinding signage produced by Wood & Wood.

Take a look at the new Elizabeth Line roundels:

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

The roundels will not be visible to the public until the opening of the railway in December though.

The latest milestone comes with construction of the £14.8bn Crossrail project nearing completion, with it set to launch at the end of this year when it will open to the public in phases and be known as the Elizabeth Line.

Val Shawcross, deputy mayor for transport, said: “The Elizabeth Line will truly transform travel across London and the south east. The installation of the roundels incorporating TfL’s iconic design shows how close we are now to the line opening, with new stations right at the heart of central London.

From December the Elizabeth Line will initially operate as three services Paddington (Elizabeth Line station) to Abbey Wood via central London

Paddington (mainline station) to Heathrow (Terminals 2 & 3 and 4)

Liverpool Street (mainline station) to Shenfield

Mike Brown, London’s transport commissioner, said:

No other city is as defined by its transport system as London. The roundel is at the heart of our heritage, guiding Londoners and visitors to our city for over 100 years. Our state-of-the-art new railway, the Elizabeth line, will balance cutting edge engineering with the familiarity of traditional TfL design. Introducing the next generation of roundels to our stations brings us one step closer to the launch of the Elizabeth Line this December.

