The new homes going on sale in London this weekend

Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

Goodman’s Fields, Aldgate

From £1.04m

Walk to work from these new homes on the edge of the City where the final collection of one and two bedroom apartments has gone on sale. Situated in Cassia House, a 22-storey tower, there’s a two bedroom show apartment designed by Scott Brownrigg open to view now, and some of the homes will overlook Chaucer Gardens when they are completed in the summer of 2020. As well as the new public park, there will be a 250 room hotel, an Urban Fitness gym, a Curzon cinema and a gastropub Leman Street Tavern the site developed by Berkeley Homes.

Call 020 3217 1000 or visit goodmansfields.co.uk

The Academy, Woolwich

From £485,000

An historic site that was used to train soldiers for 200 years has been turned into characterful homes in south east London. There are 16 one to three bedroom flats on sale, while 326 are being built in total on the Grade II Listed of the former British Army MIlitary Academy. Built by architect James Wyatt in 1741, the homes sit on a 23 acre site on Red Lion Lane that has been redeveloped by Durkan Estates. Woolwich Arsenal train and DLR stations are a 15 min bus ride away.

Call 020 8858 9986 or visit .jll.co.uk/residential

Kensington Row, Kensington

From £1.575m

A new show apartment, open seven days a week for your viewing pleasure, flung its doors wide yesterday at Kensington Row by Berkeley subsidiary St Edward. It’s a three bedroom, 1,806sqft home that’s being used to sell 83 new one to four bedroom apartments in Thomas Earle House designed by Squire & Partners, which also worked on the Bulgari Hotel and the Kennel Club in west London. Each home, to be completed in the next two months, comes with a private balcony or terrace.

Call 020 3411 3579 or visit.kensingtonrow.co.uk

Bedford House, Balham

From £480,000

Make a fresh start in the New Year by moving into one of these new homes on Balham High Road. Due to be completed in time for Spring 2018, these one to three bedroom apartments are equidistant from Balham station and Tooting Bec stations in south London. Designed by architect Harper Downie, which is currently also revamping Fulham’s riverside, and developed by Ipsus Developments, 41 apartments are spread across eight storeys. Available to buy on a 150-year lease, cycle storage and private gardens feature.

Call Savills on 020 7409 8756

Parkgate House, West Barnes

From £250,000

New homes in south west London are going under the virtual hammer on Tuesday 12 December. Property consultantcy Allsop is holding a New Homes Online Auction to sell these new build apartments targeted at first time buyers and buy-to-let investors in the suburb of Motspur Park. Straddling the boroughs of Barnes and Kingston, the rail station whisks commuters to Waterloo in under 24 mins. All buyers are required to register for the auction, with the off-plan homes expected to be completed in early 2018.

Call 0207 344 2665 or visit allsopnewhomes.com