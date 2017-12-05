Train fares are going up by 3.4 per cent in January

Courtney Goldsmith

UK train fares are set to rise by an average of 3.4 per cent next year, the rail industry has revealed.

From 2 January 2018, all national rail fares will rise, including both regulated fares, which includes season tickets, and unregulated fares, including off-peak tickets.

Paul Plummer, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said:

“Government controls increases to almost half of fares, including season tickets, with the rest heavily influenced by the payments train companies make to government. Alongside investment from the public and private sectors, money from fares is underpinning the partnership railway’s long-term plan to change and improve.

"Working together, our plan will secure £85bn of additional economic benefits while enabling further investment and improved journeys for customers, better connections to boost local communities and a bright future for our employees."

More than 97 per cent of money from fares goes back into improving and running the railway, the group said.