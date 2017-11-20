Oliver Gill

Bell Pottinger's Middle East arm has been bought by PR rival Hanover, it was announced this lunchtime.

The sale was negotiated by Bell Pottinger group administrator BDO after the PR giant collapsed in September.

Hanover founder and chief executive Charles Lewington said: "Bell Pottinger Middle East is a terrific business with a talented, professionally run team which presents a strategic opportunity for Hanover to supercharge its growth in the region."

The acquisition will add 14 consultants to Hanover’s Europe, Middle East and Africa team of 125 and take its 2018 fee income to over £20m.

Bell Pottinger staff will remain in their posts following the deal, before being rebranded under the wider Hanover Communications brand.

A spokesman for BDO said: ‘We are delighted to have found a new home for a strong team, while also continuing to return value to Bell Pottinger’s creditors.’

Hanover was advised by SI Partners on the deal. Partner Joe Hine said buying Bell Pottinger's arm was a "really exciting deal" for Hanover.

"[The deal] creates scale and presence in the Middle East for Hanover in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The deal provides an excellent platform for growth for the combined business.”

