Wednesday 15 November 2017 3:38pm

A student protest march is causing disruption in central London

 
Caitlin Morrison
Aerial Views Of London
Student protesters are causing disruption in London today (Source: Getty)

A student protest march is causing disruption in the centre of London today.

The marchers are calling on the government to scrap tuition fees and make education free.

The march is making its way to Parliament Square, via Montague Place, Russell Square, Southampton Row, High Holborn, Shaftesbury Avenue, Great Windmill Street, Haymarket, Pall Mall, Cockspur Street, Trafalgar Square and Whitehall, according to TfL. Several streets have been closed because of the demonstration.

Twitter users posted photos of the marchers' progress through the West End:

