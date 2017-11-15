Caitlin Morrison

A student protest march is causing disruption in the centre of London today.

The marchers are calling on the government to scrap tuition fees and make education free.

The march is making its way to Parliament Square, via Montague Place, Russell Square, Southampton Row, High Holborn, Shaftesbury Avenue, Great Windmill Street, Haymarket, Pall Mall, Cockspur Street, Trafalgar Square and Whitehall, according to TfL. Several streets have been closed because of the demonstration.

Due to a march, roads currently closed are: Russell Square, Southampton Row, Vernon Place, High Holborn and Kingsway. pic.twitter.com/NNT0Nt6Fam — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) November 15, 2017

Twitter users posted photos of the marchers' progress through the West End: