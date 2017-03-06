Oliver Gill

Chelsea's £500m stadium expansion has been given the green light by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, paving the way a 50 per cent increase in the ground's capacity.

The club, currently sitting at the top of the English Premier League, will expand within the tight constraints of its Fulham-based home. Match-day capacity at Stamford Bridge will be increased from 41,000 to 60,000.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, himself a Liverpool fan, hailed the news. He said: “London is one of the world’s greatest sporting cities and I’m delighted that we will soon add Chelsea's new stadium to the already fantastic array of sporting arenas in the capital."

The revamping of Stamford Bridge and surrounding area will include elevated walkway will be erected over the District Line, providing a direct link to Fulham Broadway station.

Khan added: “Having taken a balanced view of the application, I’m satisfied this is a high-quality and spectacular design which will significantly increase capacity within the existing site, as well as ensuring fans can have easy access from nearby transport connections.

I’m confident this new stadium will be a jewel in London’s sporting crown and will attract visitors and football fans from around the world.

Khan's decision follows his support for AFC Wimbledon to return to their spiritual home, Plough Lane and has offered his "wholeheartedly supports" for Millwall staying at the New Den in Lewisham.