FTSE 100 7374.26 -0.11%
views
Sunday 5 March 2017 5:48pm

John Lewis employee bonuses set to take a hit

Alys Key
Follow Alys
John Lewis See Profits Sink Due To Property Slump
The John Lewis Partnership releases its full-year results on Thursday (Source: Getty)

Employees of the John Lewis Partnership can expect their annual bonuses to shrink this year.

Bonuses are unlikely to be higher than six or seven per cent of income when the company releases full-year results on Thursday, according to sources close to the situation. This is down from to a 10 per cent bonus last year.

The group is expected to report a strong overall performance for 2016, following a 4.9 per cent year-on-year increase in sales over the Christmas period. This year's annual profits are likely to be higher than last year's £306m.

However, a difficult trading environment means the group is treading carefully. In an unusual move, it issued a warning that staff bonuses would be “significantly lower” this year in its Christmas trading update in January.

Sir Charlie Mayfield, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said in January: “although we expect to report profits up on last year, trading profit is under pressure. This reflects the greater changes taking place across the retail sector. We expect those to quicken, especially in the next 12 months as the effects of weaker Sterling feed through. We will now accelerate aspects of our strategy. This will involve a period of significant change, investment and innovation to ensure the Partnership's success.”

The partnership, which includes Waitrose supermarkets as well as the John Lewis department store chain, employs 88,900 permanent staff.

Tags

Related articles

John Lewis to cut almost 400 jobs
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

Broken-hearted: sales drop at John Lewis on the week before Valentine's Day
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

The 30 biggest private companies MPs want held more accountable
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff