Car smashes into City branch of Pret a Manger

Caitlin Morrison

City workers in the Fenchurch Street area seeking their morning coffee and croissant fix will have a little further to go today.

A car smashed through the front of the Pret a Manger branch in Cullum Street last night, putting the store out of action for the next while.

A repairman working at the site of the incident this morning said someone had "accidentally" driven into the sandwich shop. A blue Ford was left lodged backwards through the front window of the branch in the early hours of Friday morning.

The car was removed quickly, and repairs were underway early this morning.

Pret a Manger has been contacted for comment.