FTSE 100 7271.37 -0.42%
views
Friday 24 February 2017 7:46am

Car smashes into City branch of Pret a Manger

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk How do you raise funding if your tech startup is not based in London?
Warnings Given As April Business Rate Rise Threatens UK High Streets
There was an accident at one of the City branches of Pret a Manger last night (Source: Francesca Washtell)

City workers in the Fenchurch Street area seeking their morning coffee and croissant fix will have a little further to go today.

A car smashed through the front of the Pret a Manger branch in Cullum Street last night, putting the store out of action for the next while.


The Cullum Street branch is in the heart of the City

A repairman working at the site of the incident this morning said someone had "accidentally" driven into the sandwich shop. A blue Ford was left lodged backwards through the front window of the branch in the early hours of Friday morning.


The car went through the sandwich shop's front window last night (Source: Francesca Washtell)

The car was removed quickly, and repairs were underway early this morning.


The aftermath of the incident (Source: Caitlin Morrison)

Pret a Manger has been contacted for comment.

Tags

Related articles

This is the Wetherspoon's dish that just won the company a vegan award
Francesca Washtell
Francesca Washtell | Staff

These healthy-looking high street breakfasts are surprisingly bad for you
Francesca Washtell
Francesca Washtell | Staff

Pret a Manger is targeting the City for its second veggie pop-up branch
Francesca Washtell
Francesca Washtell | Staff