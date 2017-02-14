Rebecca Smith

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a steam train is to run a timetabled passenger service in England.

The A1 Pacific Tornado will pull 12 Northern services on the line over the next three days, replacing diesel trains on the Settle to Carlisle line. The line crosses the Yorkshire Dales and the North Pennines, and runs between Settle Junction on the Leeds to Morecambe line.

Northern said the historic visit of Tornado had seen a quick sale of nearly all tickets. The 10.45am Skipton to Appleby services and the 2.57pm Appleby to Skipton services are completely sold out across the three days and Northern anticipates these services will be significantly oversubscribed given the large number of non-reserved tickets which have already been bought.

Paul Barnfield, regional director at Northern said:

It is great to see so many people supporting this historic venture. We always knew that the first timetabled steam services in the UK for 50 years would be extremely popular, but the demand for tickets has been phenomenal. Those who have pre-booked reservations will be guaranteed their place on the relevant service, but for those who have unreserved standard tickets access to the services will be on a first come, first served basis. We strongly advise those who want to travel to arrive early as there will be a formal queuing process in place.

Plandampf beckons for Tornado. 60163 is on the EMD pit at Doncaster for final checks en route to Appleby. pic.twitter.com/4AmvdVM2OS — Nigel Harris (@RAIL) February 13, 2017

"Tornado" arriving in Appleby to pull the first SCHEDULED steam service since the 60s! pic.twitter.com/wrvTqWOH4Q — John Bowness (@JohnBowness) February 14, 2017

While trainspotters are expected to flock to stations dotted along the route to see the steam engine in motion, they have been warned that any trespassers will be dealt with.

British Transport Police officers will patrol the route from Appleby to Skipton over the three days and make sure train fans enjoy the view from a safe vantage point.