Storm Franklin LIVE: Brits told to stay at home * Parts of tube suspended * Motorways closed * Emergency evacuations

Storm Franklin has reached Britain

Storm Franklin so far this morning:

Brits urged to stay at home

Parts of London Overground suspended

Multiple emergency evacuations across the UK

Some motorways in Northwest closed

Emergency 50mph speed restrictions introduced

Train operators ihave ssued ‘a do not travel’ warning

Read more Brits told to stay at home and commuters urged not to travel today as storm Franklin reaches the UK

Train operator Northern has suspended ALL services in north-west England until further notice “due to the severe weather and numerous incidents caused by Storm Franklin”.

“Do not attempt to travel, do not head to stations as there are no alternatives.” Operator Northern

Network Rail posted a message on its Kent and Sussex Twitter feed which stated: “Our advice is to stay home if you can as disruption is likely to get worse as the day goes on.”

Widespread emergency 50mph speed restrictions have been introduced, causing further delays to journeys.

Transport for London said the London Overground is suspended between Stratford and Richmond, Stratford and Clapham Junction, Romford and Upminster, and Sydenham and West Croydon due to damage caused by severe weather.

Train operator Avanti West Coast is “strongly advising” passengers travelling today to “delay their journeys until after 10am if they can” due to severe weather.

It added: “Services on our network are subject to speed restrictions, delays and cancellations due to the extreme weather and as a result are very busy.”

LONDON

Transport for London said the London Overground is suspended between Stratford and Richmond, Stratford and Clapham Junction, Romford and Upminster, and Sydenham and West Croydon due to damage caused by severe weather. South Western Railway said Network Rail had cleared more than 50 trees from its network since Friday, but more heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday night caused “even more trees to block the lines and further damage to stations and infrastructure”. It added: “With the wind direction expected to change it is very likely that more trees will come down during Storm Franklin, having been weakened over the last two days.” Storm Franklin is making Eunice positively mild in SW London. I’ve heard three bins tumble down my road in the last half hour 🥴 — Hannah Godfrey (@Hannah_Godfrey) February 20, 2022 Train operator Northern issued a “do not travel” alert to passengers due to the impact of storms. There is severe disruption on many of its routes, including between Sheffield and Manchester, Scarborough and Hull, York and Sheffield, Bradford and Leeds, Chester and Manchester, and Carlisle and Newcastle. Northern posted a photograph on social media showing the rail line through Rotherham station flooded to the extent that the tracks are not visible.

Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig said emergency evacuation operations had been stood down in Didsbury, where two severe flood warnings were issued.

High winds caused this HGV to hit a bridge and burst into flames on M6



Driver luckily escaped from cab with help from other motorists and is being assessed at hospital



Long delays both N+S between J27/28



Good interoperability with @LancashireFRS @HighwaysNWEST #T3TacOps #3098 pic.twitter.com/0ZIUQ3AfiB — Lancs Road Police (@LancsRoadPolice) February 21, 2022

She wrote on Twitter: “Thankfully after the peak at 4am, emergency evacuation operations on the ground were stood down and we got through the night without any flooding or damage to properties.

“Thanks again to everyone involved and to the hundreds of residents who were impacted.”

Not just the River Severn we’re measuring today as Storm Franklin moves in. This is the Rea brook in Shropshire flowing at 10 tonnes per sec. Measuring these tributaries gives us valuable hydrometric data and totals entering the Severn so we can model flows even more accurately. pic.twitter.com/PtFzT6aJQi — Robleedavies (@robleedavies) February 20, 2022

In the North West, stretches of two motorways were closed after incidents during the storm.

National Highways said the M60 in Greater Manchester was closed between junctions 10 and 11 due to an overturned HGV which had come to rest on the central reservation.

North West Motorways Police said no injuries were reported.

Wait for it…



Storm Franklin has taken an incredible 7,000+ km journey out of the USA and across the Atlantic to deliver very strong winds to Europe.



Franklin is the third European wind storm this week. pic.twitter.com/7TisY4f5Xo — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) February 20, 2022

The M6 was closed in Lancashire between junction 27 and 28 after an HGV hit a bridge and caught fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “By 7am, the fire had been extinguished using four breathing apparatus and three hose reels and the M6 southbound had reopened.

“The driver of the vehicle was treated by paramedics from North West Ambulance Service and all agencies are working in difficult conditions to reopen the northbound side of the M6.”

Think Storm Franklin has arrived🥶 pic.twitter.com/INfiKHOcP4 — Ciarán Ó Manacháin (@ManachainO) February 20, 2022

Train operator Northern issued a “do not travel” alert to passengers due to the impact of storms.

There is severe disruption on many of its routes, including between Sheffield and Manchester, Scarborough and Hull, York and Sheffield, Bradford and Leeds, Chester and Manchester, and Carlisle and Newcastle.

Northern posted a photograph on social media showing the rail line through Rotherham station flooded to the extent that the tracks are not visible.