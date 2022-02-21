Storm Franklin LIVE: Brits told to stay at home * Parts of tube suspended * Motorways closed * Emergency evacuations
Storm Franklin so far this morning:
- Brits urged to stay at home
- Parts of London Overground suspended
- Multiple emergency evacuations across the UK
- Some motorways in Northwest closed
- Emergency 50mph speed restrictions introduced
- Train operators ihave ssued ‘a do not travel’ warning
Train operator Northern has suspended ALL services in north-west England until further notice “due to the severe weather and numerous incidents caused by Storm Franklin”.
“Do not attempt to travel, do not head to stations as there are no alternatives.”Operator Northern
Network Rail posted a message on its Kent and Sussex Twitter feed which stated: “Our advice is to stay home if you can as disruption is likely to get worse as the day goes on.”
Widespread emergency 50mph speed restrictions have been introduced, causing further delays to journeys.
Transport for London said the London Overground is suspended between Stratford and Richmond, Stratford and Clapham Junction, Romford and Upminster, and Sydenham and West Croydon due to damage caused by severe weather.
Train operator Avanti West Coast is “strongly advising” passengers travelling today to “delay their journeys until after 10am if they can” due to severe weather.
It added: “Services on our network are subject to speed restrictions, delays and cancellations due to the extreme weather and as a result are very busy.”
LONDON
Transport for London said the London Overground is suspended between Stratford and Richmond, Stratford and Clapham Junction, Romford and Upminster, and Sydenham and West Croydon due to damage caused by severe weather.
South Western Railway said Network Rail had cleared more than 50 trees from its network since Friday, but more heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday night caused “even more trees to block the lines and further damage to stations and infrastructure”.
It added: “With the wind direction expected to change it is very likely that more trees will come down during Storm Franklin, having been weakened over the last two days.”
Train operator Northern issued a “do not travel” alert to passengers due to the impact of storms.
There is severe disruption on many of its routes, including between Sheffield and Manchester, Scarborough and Hull, York and Sheffield, Bradford and Leeds, Chester and Manchester, and Carlisle and Newcastle.
Northern posted a photograph on social media showing the rail line through Rotherham station flooded to the extent that the tracks are not visible.
Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig said emergency evacuation operations had been stood down in Didsbury, where two severe flood warnings were issued.
She wrote on Twitter: “Thankfully after the peak at 4am, emergency evacuation operations on the ground were stood down and we got through the night without any flooding or damage to properties.
“Thanks again to everyone involved and to the hundreds of residents who were impacted.”
In the North West, stretches of two motorways were closed after incidents during the storm.
National Highways said the M60 in Greater Manchester was closed between junctions 10 and 11 due to an overturned HGV which had come to rest on the central reservation.
North West Motorways Police said no injuries were reported.
The M6 was closed in Lancashire between junction 27 and 28 after an HGV hit a bridge and caught fire.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “By 7am, the fire had been extinguished using four breathing apparatus and three hose reels and the M6 southbound had reopened.
“The driver of the vehicle was treated by paramedics from North West Ambulance Service and all agencies are working in difficult conditions to reopen the northbound side of the M6.”
Train operator Northern issued a “do not travel” alert to passengers due to the impact of storms.
There is severe disruption on many of its routes, including between Sheffield and Manchester, Scarborough and Hull, York and Sheffield, Bradford and Leeds, Chester and Manchester, and Carlisle and Newcastle.
Northern posted a photograph on social media showing the rail line through Rotherham station flooded to the extent that the tracks are not visible.