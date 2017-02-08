FTSE 100 7181.23 -0.07%
Wednesday 8 February 2017 10:15am

Asda is turning friend against friend with this saucy ketchup poll

Emma Haslett
Food Giants Kraft And Heinz To Merge
To refrigerate, or not to refrigerate? That is the question (Source: Getty)

Remember that time #thedress caused rifts in families, turned friends against each other and generally broke the internet?

Now Asda has done it again, causing a condiment conundrum by asking one simple question: do you keep your ketchup in the fridge?

Yesterday the supermarket said one of its stores had begun experimenting with storing ketchup in both aisles and the fridge.

The experiment at Asda's Clapham store came after a battle raged on Twitter for months about where people keep their sauce.

Peter Barratt, a microbiologist at Initial Hygiene, told the Daily Mail as ketchup now contains less salt, which acted as a preservative, it should be refrigerated once it has been exposed to air.

"No one kept tomato ketchup in the fridge a decade ago, but then it contained more salt. In recent years, food manufacturers have had to cut the amount of salt, a natural preservative, because of its links to high blood pressure."

We'll leave the final word to the condiment's label:

After opening refrigerate and eat within eight weeks. For Best Before Date: see cap.

