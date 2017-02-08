Asda is turning friend against friend with this saucy ketchup poll

Emma Haslett

Remember that time #thedress caused rifts in families, turned friends against each other and generally broke the internet?

Now Asda has done it again, causing a condiment conundrum by asking one simple question: do you keep your ketchup in the fridge?

Yesterday the supermarket said one of its stores had begun experimenting with storing ketchup in both aisles and the fridge.

Where do you keep your tomato ketchup? Our colleagues at Asda Clapham have joined the debate by stocking them on shelves AND in the fridge. — Asda (@asda) February 7, 2017

The experiment at Asda's Clapham store came after a battle raged on Twitter for months about where people keep their sauce.

Don't trust anyone who keeps their ketchup in the cupboard — kiana 🍭 (@kiwaters_) July 25, 2016

Ketchup will survive if you don't refrigerate (room temp-cool temp) it but for quality sake, you should keep it in the fridge after opening. — some Disney villain (@ehmzee_) January 15, 2017

I thought it's about time you guys know that eggs are not meant to be kept in the fridge. Nor is ketchup. — Anni⭐️ (@TheOnlyAnni_) January 13, 2017

Are you guys high ketchup goes in the fridge — Yung LA (@Fomlay) February 7, 2017

Peter Barratt, a microbiologist at Initial Hygiene, told the Daily Mail as ketchup now contains less salt, which acted as a preservative, it should be refrigerated once it has been exposed to air.

"No one kept tomato ketchup in the fridge a decade ago, but then it contained more salt. In recent years, food manufacturers have had to cut the amount of salt, a natural preservative, because of its links to high blood pressure."

We'll leave the final word to the condiment's label: