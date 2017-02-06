Lynsey Barber

Airbnb has taken a swipe at Donald Trump's controversial travel ban with an advert in one of the most watched TV events of the year - the Super Bowl.

The tech company aired a 30 second spot in prime time promoting diversity and featuring its own employees

"We believe no matter who you are, where you're from, who you love, or who you worship , we all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept," the advert declared, with the hastag #weaccept.

WATCH: Airbnb's Super Bowl #WeAccept ad

The startup;s chief executive Brain Chesky said the ad slot, which run into the millions of pounds when it comes to costs, was snapped up just a few days ago and the film created that evening.

Thursday morning we bought a 30 second Super Bowl spot. Thursday night we made the film - people in it were Airbnb employees. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) February 6, 2017

While there was no mention of Trump directly, the last minute decision to air such an ad was taken following a week of outrage over the President's decision to sign an executive order banning travel from certain countries which sparked widespread protests and legal challenges.

Airbnb is one of nearly 100 companies, largely in tech, which joined forces to file legal papers against the ban.

"People who've been displaced, whether because of war or conflict or other factors, are acutely vulnerable to not being accepted. They are, quite literally, in need of a place to belong, which is why we've been inspired to take action," the company said in a blog post.

The company also announced a new pledge to provide short-term housing for 100,000 people who need it over the next five years following on from a promise to provide accommodation for refugees caught up in the ban and unable to enter the US.

It will donate $4m to the humanitarian non-profit International Rescue Committee its efforts homing displaced people.

Explaining the initiative, its founders said: "We'll start with refugees, disaster survivors, and relief workers, though we want to accommodate many more types of displaced people over time."

Anyone can sign up to volunteer their home as a potential place for refugees.