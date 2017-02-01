FTSE 100 7112.97 +0.19%
Wednesday 1 February 2017 3:26pm

These are the most popular neighbourhoods for first time renters in London

Helen Cahill
London From The Air
Renters are looking for well-connected but cheap locations (Source: Getty)

Coming to London can be daunting, and perhaps the most daunting part about it is thinking about saving up to buy a house.

Young people in the capital are lucky if they get onto the property ladder at the age of 30, and until that day comes, they are forced to rent.

Choosing a good place to rent is about balancing location with price. So where are people looking?

According to research by Hamptons International, Shepherd's Bush has the highest proportion of first time renters of any neighbourhood in London.

Read more: This is the only part of the country where house prices are falling

Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of homes let out in Shepherd's Bush were let to first time renters, with an average rent of £1,417 for the property.

Other popular London neighbourhoods include Hornchurch (22 per cent first time renters), Winchmore Hill (21 per cent) and Enfield Highway (19 per cent).

First time renters are doing well to find the cheaper pockets of London. The average cost of renting a property London for the first time is £1,150, a 15 per cent reduction on the London average. And, three quarters of first time renters are spreading the cost by sharing with friends.

Neighbourhood Proportion let to first time tenant Average rent paid by first time tenant
Shepherd's Bush 23% £1,417
Hornchurch 22% £825
Winchmore Hill 21% £1,113
Enfield Highway 19% £967
Sidcup 18% £1,200
Worcester Park 16% £1,200
South Tottenham 15% £1,150
Romford 14% £1,175
Sutton 14% £968
South Croydon 13% £969
Canary Wharf 13% £1,450
South Norwood 11% £988
Gants Hill 10% £942
Bromley 9% £1,393
Surbiton 8% £1,063
New Southgate 8% £1,100
Stratford 8% £1,185
Lewisham 8% £1,083
Chingford 7% £957
Twickenham 7% £1,250

Fionnuala Earley, residential research director at Hamptons International, said: "A few lucky Londoners leaving the family home for the first time are able to buy, but the vast majority take their first steps of freedom in the rental market.

"The cost of renting in the capital tends to mean first time tenants tend to head towards better connected corners of London where rents are well below the London average."

She said that house shares don't last in the long term; tenants moving for the second or third time are twice as likely to choose to live alone.

