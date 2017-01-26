It was a flat start to the year for the owner of the Daily Mail

Growth at the owner of the Daily Mail newspaper, Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), ground to a halt in the first quarter, sending shares diving seven per cent.
The figures
Revenue grew just one per cent in its b2b business and shrank one per cent on the dmg media side, which includes MailOnline and Metro, for the three months to the end of December on an underlying basis.
Overall, revenue was flat at £520m for the period, compared to the previous year.
Circulation revenue across its newspapers was up three per cent while advertising continued its decline, down four per cent - print revenue declined 11 per cent, almost offset by a 10 per cent rise for digital.
What DMGT said
"Revenue and profit for the full-year 2017 outlook: profit outlook unchanged; dmg information's revenues in line with market expectations~ although underlying revenue growth rate reduced to mid-single digit."
In short
DMGT is looking a little flat this quarter, but is still on course for full-year forecasts despite a lowering of dmg information's revenue growth forecast.