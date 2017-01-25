Oliver Gill

​Telecoms giant BT has been hit by at least two US lawsuits after admitting to a £530m black hole in the accounts of its Italian arm.

The lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders, Reuters reported tonight, accusing BT and three executives of securities fraud.

Earlier today Italian prosecutors confirmed they had opened a criminal inquiry into the huge writedown. The British firm could come under pressure from shareholders to simplify its overseas operations, in light of the accounting scandal.

Embezzlement

Veteran investigator Fabio De Pasquale will lead the inquiry into allegations of false accounting and embezzlement after the telecoms giant revealed the extent of the writedowns on Tuesday.

BT's stock settled yesterday after plummeting 20 per cent on Tuesday. Shares briefly dropped below 300p in morning trading, before ending the day slightly down at 302p.

Meanwhile, speaking to City A.M., one of BT’s top 10 largest investors said it was time the company considered reining back its international operations and refocusing on the UK.

"Would they be better off paring back that business, reducing the complexity, focusing back on the UK and a small number of multinational customers globally?" the shareholder said, on condition of anonymity.

I think that is definitely going to be the direction that management are going to be pushed in.

Bonus clawback

An external investigation by KPMG is ongoing with the full extent of the scandal yet to be quantified. In the meantime BT is calculating how the writedown should be allotted to current or previous year financial statements.

Bonuses paid to the company's top executives in previous years could be clawed back if it turns out BT's performance was not as strong as previously thought.

"It is only fair that when you go back and restate previous results for the actual underlying profitability of the group, as opposed to just Italy, that the portion of bonuses that were earned for beating targets that weren’t beaten should be clawed back," the investor said. "I think that’s completely reasonable."