Today's City Moves are dominated by lawyers and bankers. While Andrew Oldland has joined Michelmores LLP, Lloyds Bank has appointed Stephen Quinn to head its global financial sponsors team. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Michelmores LLP

Barrister, Queen’s Counsel and part-time judge Andrew Oldland has been appointed as senior partner at Michelmores LLP. He will be the first barrister to hold the role of senior partner within a top 100 law firm. Andrew first joined Michelmores from independent practice in 2011, and will move from his role as co-head of the finance and investment sector, one of the firm’s three strategic sectors. He has previously held a number of senior regulatory and prosecution roles and advises on all aspects of regulatory law with a focus on financial regulation and financial crime. Andrew is an experienced advocate and a recorder of the Crown and County Courts.

Lloyds Bank

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking has appointed Stephen Quinn as global head of financial sponsors within the lender’s group financial institutions division. Stephen will oversee the bank’s global fund-level proposition and have overall responsibility for financial sponsors across the group’s private markets activities, which include private equity, real estate, infrastructure asset classes and a number of others. As part of the role, he will lead the specialist teams based in Lloyds Bank offices in London and New York. Stephen has more than 16 years of experience in the private markets arena and, in particular, in leveraged finance and strategic turnaround scenarios. Since joining Bank of Scotland in 2001, he has held various roles within Lloyds Banking Group, leading its European leveraged finance business and the restructuring business for leveraged and other complex assets. In 2014, he was appointed as head of sponsor coverage for the financial sponsors business, coordinating and driving the bank’s strategies with private market sponsors across its commercial banking platform.

Currencycloud

Ed Addario has been appointed chief technical officer of international payments engine Currencycloud. Ed brings over 25 years’ professional experience leading both start-ups and large teams in the design, development and delivery of software products across the financial services, telecoms and retail sectors. He joins Currencycloud from Misys, where he was global head for architecture and integration. Prior to this, he has held a number of senior technology positions in both the US and UK, including SVP Technology with Monitise. At Currencycloud, Ed will oversee a team of 45 technologists. He’s a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) and regularly participates in peer-to-peer networks and cryptography Open Source projects.

