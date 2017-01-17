Joe Hall

Italian champions Juventus have unveiled a new minimalist club crest which they claim will help attract new followers amongst "children, women and millennials".

Club president Andrea Agnelli described the logo, which has received a mixed reaction amongst fans on social media, as a "symbol of the Juventus way of living" that transcends what happens on the pitch.

Juventus believe their new visual identity is more compatible across both physical and digital products, and will help the club expand its business in new markets due to its easy to recognise simplistic design.

"The new visual identity has been designed to boldly take the club's spirit into new, unexpected realms," said Manfredi Ricca, strategy officer at brand consultancy Interbrand who worked with Juventus on the project.

Juventus have dominated Serie A in recent years, winning the league for five successive years and performing better than their domestic rivals in Europe.

"In this principle of innovation and change we cannot forget who we are," said Agnelli. "We are Juventus, we are a football club.

"Our very essence was, is, and will always be on the pitch. That green field that defines our destinies. That is absolutely fundamental for us.

"It is absolutely fundamental for us to grow outside the pitch too. In order to achieve this we need to keep on winning, but to keep on winning we need to evolve our language. We need, at this very moment, to change our skin. Change, before being obliged to do it.

"Now we have reached a level where social media defines who we are. Now, today, to change, we want to start communicating with new targets and move into new markets through new channels.

"Children, women and those commonly defined as millennials. What does the child think in Shanghai? What does the millennial dream about in Mexico City? We want to answer these questions with simpler language that is less technical but more evocative.

​"Through football we would like to communicate a system of values that can go beyond sport, that can embrace a wider audience."