Lynsey Barber

The great and the good of the global elite will head to the slopes Switzerland this week for the annual World Economic Forum in Davos.

From bank bosses to economists, tech stars to politicians - and even a sprinkling of celebrity glitz - the agenda for the 47th meeting may be centred around the concept of responsive and responsible leadership, but the unofficial chatter surely won't avoid Trump and Brexit.

Here's the who's who of Davos 2017...

Prime Minister Theresa May and chancellor Philip Hammond are flying the flag for UK politics at this year's meeting even if it is one of the most crucial weeks for the PM since taking the top job. She will set out her Brexit strategy on Tuesday, when she's expected to go the "hard Brexit" route. Considering the impact on sterling, we wonder if the PM's already got her currency sorted?

She'll be hoping to avoid a repeat of her visit to the EU leaders summit in December, where she was filmed being awkwardly snubbed by the rest of the room, reminiscent of something from Mean Girls. European leaders at Davos this year include EU President Martin Schulz and boss of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde.

But, May will not be brushing shoulders with her German counterpart Angela Merkel, who once again is giving it a miss, and leaders from France, Italy or Spain will not pay Switzerland a visit either.

From the US, vice-president Joe Biden and secretary of state John Kerry will fly in, but there is no representative of the incoming Trump administration expected, with the inauguration scheduled for Thursday at the same time as the forum.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will make his first ever appearance at the event.

The banking industry will be fully represented, with attendees including: Santander's Ana Botin; Deutsche Bank's John Cryan; HSBC's Stuart Gulliver; Lloyds' António Horta-Osório; Barclays' Jes Staley; and Credit Suisse's Tidjane Thiam.

And top tech executives are now as common at Davos as any politician these days. Google founder Sergey Brin, Microsoft founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates and Alibaba founder Jack Ma, will chat about will chat about entrepreneurship, fighting epidemics, and the future of online trade and globalisation, respectively.

With Jamie Oliver be trying to smuggle in Turkey Twizzlers to the world's global leaders? Or maybe he's checking out the slopes for a new Jamie's Italian? He will be chatting healthy eating, of course, and the sustainable food revolution with sleep evangelist Arianna Huffington.

British business will also be represented by Unilever chief executive Paul Polman and WPP boss Sir Martin Sorrell.

And it's not Davos these days without Will.I.Am, who makes his third appearance in a row. Other famous faces putting a bit of OMG into the WEF, are movie stars Matt Damon and Forest Whitaker, Formula One champion Nico Rosberg and the superstar singer with truth-telling hips, Shakira.