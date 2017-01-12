Tesco sales rise in third trading quarter

Jasper Jolly

Tesco has reported its first quarterly market share growth since 2011, as sales grew for the eighth quarter in a row.

Like-for-like sales grew by 1.5 per cent in its third trading quarter.

UK like-for-like sales grew even faster, at 1.8 per cent.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

