Friday 6 January 2017 9:59am

Winter sun 2017 destinations: the best places to travel to right now

Nina Edy
Nina Edy
FRANCE-GUADELOUPE-TOURISM-BEACH
This could be you (Source: Getty)

The festive season is officially over, and the great British freeze has well and truly kicked in.

What else is there to do other than jet away to your winter sun destination? Here’s our top five:

Cancun, Mexico

Overlooking the Caribbean sea, this city, known for its golden beaches (aka endless sunbathing opportunities) and vibrant nightlife - your days and evenings are bound to be loaded with activity. The temperature lingers at high 20s all year round, so you can leave your coat behind. If you need more convincing, the Mexican Peso was the only currency to fall against the pound last year (albeit a measly 0.86 per cent), which means you get more bang for your buck.

TO GO WITH AFP STORY Photograph taken Ma
(Source: Getty)

Agadir, Morocco

Filled with culture and activity, Agadir is located on the coast of Morocco, which means plenty of sand and sea. The city enjoys 300 days of sunshine throughout the year and is one of the country’s most popular holiday destinations.

MOROCCO-BEACH-FEATURE
(Source: Getty)

Abu Dhabi

Live the high life in the UAE’s capital, as its skyline continues to grow. the city's famous Corniche, the equivalent of a British seafront, is a must see - but don’t miss out on the shopping in the city’s the numerous (heavily air conditioned) shopping malls. The best time to go is now, the temperature is around 25ºC which is ideal - you won't have to go overboard with the sunscreen.

UAE-ECONOMY-TOURISM
(Source: Getty)

Florida, USA

With a name like “the sunshine state” it’s hard not to be drawn to Florida as January sets in. There’s no such thing as winter there - you’ll be spoilt for choice on cities to visit. Life is truly a beach here - the state boasts thousands of miles of coastline, which means an abundance of beaches to sunbathe on.

The skyline of Miami, Florida is shown i
(Source: Getty)

Maldives

Swap grey skies for azure waters and white sands with a trip to the island paradise that is the Maldives. Its tropical temperatures range from 24 to 35 degrees all year round, and the water is teeming with sea-based activities including snorkeling, diving and other water sports.

TO GO WITH 'Maldives-economy-tourism' Th
(Source: Getty)

