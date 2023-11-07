Skyscanner reveals best place for sunny November holiday in Europe

The best place for a November holiday in the sun has been chosen by Skyscanner

We’re barely into the winter and we’ve already been battered by one giant storm, so many of us are thinking about where to book a November holiday or December break in the sun.

If you didn’t get away in autumn and are booking an escape ahead of Christmas, there are still some places offering sun that aren’t too far-flung.

According to Skyscanner, there is one European destination within a couple of hours’ flight that is optimal for a November holiday with winter sun.

On the Canary Islands, the temperature remains around 21 Celsius or 70 Fahrenheit on average in November. The Canary Islands of Lanzarote and Tenerife display the high temperatures, and actually in the coming weeks the destinations are often into the mid-20s.

Lanzarote and Tenerife both have beautiful beaches for sunbathing and swimming, and great food and drink options. While both places are associated with mass tourism, there are also lovely untouched parts of both islands, including the north-east side of Lanzarote in particular.

Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s destinations and trends expert tells City A.M.: “Shorter and colder days can make summer feel like a distant memory. The good news is that it is always hot and sunny somewhere in the world if you know where to go to escape the rain and cold of Britain.

“If you’re desperate for some sunshine then the Canary Islands could be the place for you. They’re among the UK’s favourite winter sun destinations, consistently appearing in Skyscanner’s top 10 booked in the winter months. There’s little wonder – it’s hot in December, with the average temperature hovering around a pleasant 21C.

“Each of these Spanish islands offers a different kind of sunny holiday, from family favourite Lanzarote with its theme parks, child-friendly cuisine and shallow, safe coastline, to Tenerife – with its boozy beach clubs and nightlife perfectly catered to that girl’s getaway.

“Head to watersports capital Fuerteventura to sunbathe and splash around in its 150 idyllically sandy beaches, or to rugged La Palma – the least-known island in the Canaries – for breathtaking stargazing and some epic road trips.”

