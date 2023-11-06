Buy this private Caribbean island with crystal blue waters for less than a London flat

Buying a London flat is more expensive than buying this private Caribbean island

Surrounded by crystal blue waters with plenty of fish, perfect for swimming and snorkelling, this exotic private island could be yours for less than the cost of an average London flat.

Perfect for an unusual second home or a completely off-grid retirement plan.

Iguana Island spans five acres and sits 12 miles from the Nicaraguan coast in the midst of the Caribbean. Not far from Honduras and Costa Rica for some weekend island hopping.

It is listed with Private Islands Inc. for £389,751, significantly less than the average London flat. According to Statista, the cheapest borough to buy a London flat is in Tower Halmets, where the average flat price is £451, 219.

A spokesperson for the property says: “With its well-maintained infrastructure and small monthly maintenance fees, Iguana Island easily could be reimagined into a retreat for an organisation or transformed into a source of rental income with more competitive rates than other island areas of Nicaragua. (Private Islands can assist with setting up a rental plan.)

“It could also provide a safe, idyllic place to retire – on a much smaller budget than you’d find on comparable tropical islands. Due to a death in the family, the current owner has Iguana Island on the market at a reduced rate and all reasonable offers will be taken into consideration.”

There’s already a three-bedroom property on the island with a swimming pool but there’s potential for huge expansion.

A boardwalk runs the circumference of the island so you can walk around the whole place, from the calm beaches for swimming through the more dense forested areas with banana trees and palms.

There are also full-time staff on the island who are willing to stay on and work for whoever the new owner is. And there’s running water and all the modern amenities within the house.

It’s a short boat ride to the nearby Nicaraguan coast town of Bluefields, where there are shops, restaurants, bars and other creative comforts.

Contact details for the five acre site are listed on the Private Island website.