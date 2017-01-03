City Moves for 3 January 2017 | Who’s switching jobs

Kingston Smith

Kingston Smith has strengthened its tax team with the appointment of Debbie Jennings as a VAT Principal at the top 20 firm of chartered accountants and business advisers. Debbie brings with her over 25 years’ experience in VAT consultancy and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Tax. Her mid-tier client base spans a range of sectors, with a particular focus on property and not for profit organisations.

Lombard Odier Investment Managers

Lombard Odier Investment Managers has appointed Jerry Devlin as head of UK third-party distribution. Jerry was previously head of UK distribution at Amundi for three and a half years. At Amundi, Jerry was responsible for implementing a distribution strategy in the UK with an emphasis on global distribution accounts. Prior to this role, Jerry was head of UK wholesale at Macquarie Group, and has also held head of sales roles at Castlestone Management and Barings. Following the departure of Dominick Peasley, head of UK third-party distribution, to pursue other opportunities within financial services, Jerry will join Lombard Odier Investment Managers starting today.

Akin Gump

Akin Gump has announced that Kambiz Larizadeh is to join the firm in London as a partner in its dispute resolution practice. Kambiz, who focuses on high value, cross border commercial litigation and international arbitration matters, comes to Akin Gump from Addleshaw Goddard. As part of his disputes practice, he acts for both claimants and defendants in matters that often involve allegations of misconduct and fraud. His clients have included international corporates, major financial institutions, media and technology companies, airlines and high-net-worth individuals. Kambiz has broad litigation experience, and he has advised on a diverse range of commercial disputes, mandatory and prohibitive injunctions, international and domestic freezing injunctions and anti-suit proceedings in support of domestic litigation and arbitration. He has also acted in several ‘bet the company’ litigations and arbitrations and has particular experience with regards to Russia and the Middle East as well as advising on a number of high profile European matters.

Shipowners’ Protection Limited

Shipowners’ Protection Limited, has appointed Louise Hall, Marcus Tarrant and Ian Ferns as directors to the management board with effect from 1 January 2017. Louise Hall, assumes the role of director – loss prevention, Marcus Tarrant, director and chief actuary, and Ian Ferns, director – product development.

