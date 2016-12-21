Ben Cleminson

PEP Guardiola watched his Manchester City side come from behind to beat title rivals Arsenal last weekend and how it was needed.

The former Barcelona boss hasn’t quite had the start he envisioned when taking over at the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

City are already seven points off leaders Chelsea and have struggled for consistency under Guardiola’s formation tinkering. But it could be worse, they could be in Hull’s perilous situation.

Mike Phelan’s side sit bottom at Christmas and have failed to win in six Premier League games – Championship football looks destined for the KC Stadium next season – as research from Smartbets found out.

The Tigers are the lowest scorers in the division and have the worst goal difference. It doesn’t help injuries have ravaged them early on.

Summer signing Will Keane had started to find his feet before a terrible knee injury ruled him out for 12 months.

Last season’s top scorer Abel Hernandez is also a long-term absentee with an abductor tear and has missed the club’s last 10 matches.

City will still be without Sergio Aguero on Boxing Day, as he serves the final game of his four-match suspension.

But Guardiola’s side didn’t miss the Argentinian maestro last weekend when Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling took centre stage to down the Gunners.

The win saw the Guardiola blow a huge sigh of relief after previously admitting he was under-pressure and not immune from the axe.

City can no longer afford to slip-up with Antonio Conte’s side in unstoppable form but I don’t feel Hull have enough about them to cause a problem.

I am really tempted by Betway’s 6/5 for City to win to nil, which is a big price considering the gulf.

I’m confident City will win and feel they’ll come flying out of the blocks on Boxing Day.

For this reason, I’d sell the first City goal at 35 with Sporting Index for a perfect post-Christmas present.

Pointers

Man City win to nil 6/5 (Betway)

Sell first Man City goal 35 (Sporting Index)