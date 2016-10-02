Sajid Javid to rule on Blackpool fracking this week

Jessica Morris

Sajid Javid is expected to rule on Cuadrilla Resource's attempt to frack for shale gas at two sites near Blackpool this week.

The communities and local government secretary's decision could come at the Conservative party conference which kicked off today.

His department has previously said that a final decision will be made by 6th October. Only then will the Planning Inspectorate's recommendation and confidential report submitted to Javid about three months ago be publicly revealed.

Cuadrilla has not fracked since 2010, before its drilling activities were found to have caused earth tremors in Blackpool.

It comes amid an increasingly fiery debate about the future of fracking in Britain. While Labour said last week that it would ban the controversial drilling process, the government has long supported fracking due to its potential for job creation and increased energy security.

Cuadrilla, a private company backed by FTSE 100-listed Centrica, is appealing a decision by Lancashire County Council barring it from extracting shale gas from sites in Preston New Road and Roseacre Wood.

The council rejected both planning applications last year due to the expected impact of noise and increased traffic on nearby residents.

The Sunday Times reported one possible outcome was the Javid would reject the application for Roseacre Wood but approve the other at Preston New Road.

A spokesperson for Cuadrilla told City A.M.: "We remain confident about our appeal case and that shale gas exploration remains a national imperative to the future of the country's energy security."