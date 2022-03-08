Zverev handed suspended ban for umpire chair outburst

Alexander Zverev this week received an eight-week suspended ban for an outburst which saw the German repeatedly hit an umpires chair.
World No3 tennis player Alexander Zverev has been handed an eight-week suspended ban for an outburst against an umpire and an umpire’s chair last month.

The German was found guilty of a ‘major offence’ by an ATP review but his ban has been suspended for 12 months.

The Olympic champion was fined £31,000 for his outburst last month, which saw him repeatedly hit an umpires chair after losing a doubles match.

Zverev has also been handed a £19,000 fine, which too is suspended.

The 24-year-old will be able to appeal the decision with the Indian Wells draw set for today.

The biggest ban in men’s tennis was a 16-week suspended ban for Australian Nick Kyrgios after he abused an umpire and smashed two rackets.

