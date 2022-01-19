Yorkshire hire World Cup winning former West Indies head coach Ottis Gibson

Ottis Gibson will join Yorkshire after completing his spell with Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Premier League

Yorkshire have appointed former West Indies and South Africa head coach Ottis Gibson on a three-year contract starting next month.

Gibson, who also had a stint as England bowling coach, is set to become only the second black head coach in the history of county cricket.

He replaces Andrew Gale, who was among 16 people to leave Yorkshire last month amid claims of institutional racism brought by former player Azeem Rafiq.

Read more Ireland make history with shock win over Windies in Caribbean

Former West Indies all-rounder Gibson, 52, said he was “extremely honoured and excited to be given the opportunity.”

“This is one of the most prestigious roles in English county cricket, and I am really looking forward to working with this talented group of players to take the club forward.”

Gibson is currently finishing work with the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League and will take up his new post at the end of February.

He will report to Darren Gough, Yorkshire’s interim managing director, and will largely assume responsibility for performance and management of the first team.

“I’ve spoken at length with Goughy about the direction the club is heading in and I’m excited to be a part of that future,” he added.

Gibson, who played two Test matches and 15 one-day internationals during a 17-year playing career, coached West Indies to victory at the 2012 T20 World Cup.

Gough said: “Ottis becoming head coach is an important moment for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, and we are very happy he has become part of the team.

“Ottis is one of the best coaches in the world and will be a fantastic addition. His knowledge, commitment, experience and cricket knowhow will be vital for us as we move into pre-season and get ourselves up and running.

“We were absolutely blown away by the level of interest and quality of candidates for this role, but I have no doubt he’s the best person for the job and will pick up the challenge with relish.”