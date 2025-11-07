Xsolla Partners With Deloitte Turkiye and Lorien Accelerator as Category Sponsor for Gaming Awards at Fast 50 Türkiye 2025 Program

Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Gaming Awards segment at the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Türkiye 2025 Program, organized in collaboration with Lorien Accelerator. The event will take place on December 10, 2025, and will recognize Turkey’s top high-growth companies across various industries, with a special focus on the dynamic gaming sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251107671030/en/

As the Gaming Awards category sponsor, Xsolla will receive significant brand exposure through prominent logo placements across all event materials, including digital platforms, official event signage, and other promotional materials. In addition to this visibility, Xsolla’s participation includes an exclusive opportunity to engage in a panel discussion focused on Turkey’s rapidly growing gaming ecosystem. The panel will offer insights into the region’s gaming market, emerging trends, and opportunities for developers to expand their reach.

“We are excited to partner with Deloitte Turkiye and Lorien Accelerator to support the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Türkiye 2025 Program,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Xsolla. “Turkey’s gaming industry is growing rapidly, projected to generate $3.33 billion in revenue in 2025. As the number of users is expected to climb to 25.40m by 2030, this partnership presents a unique opportunity for us to connect with the market and collaborate with some of the region’s most innovative developers.”

For more information about the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Türkiye 2025 Program, visit: xsolla.blog/deloitte

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients.

Deloitte provides leading professional services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets and enable clients to transform and thrive. Building on its 180+-year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s over 470,000 people worldwide work together every day to make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

About Lorien Accelerator

Lorien is Turkey’s first global accelerator dedicated exclusively to gaming and gametech startups. Headquartered in Istanbul, Lorien helps game founders accelerate their growth through an extraordinary global mentor network, AI tools, industry-specific playbooks spanning legal, fundraising, and publishing, and access to an international investor and partner network. Its 12-week program brings together leading mentors from companies such as Blizzard, Valve, Riot Games, Peak, Havas, and bridges Türkiye’s game developer community with international opportunities.

For more information, visit: lorienaccelerator.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251107671030/en/

Contact

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com

Graphic: Xsolla Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Xsolla Company Logo