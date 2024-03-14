Worst corporate jargon of the week: Deck

A man presenting his deck (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Offender: Deck

Every one of us has been an email chain which is borderline unintelligible for the amount of corporate lingo thrown in there. At City A.M., we’re taking a stand and calling out the worst jargon which travels around the City faster than you can drink an overpriced pint. This week: the deck.

What does it mean?

A powerpoint presentation, maybe a Prezi if adventurous.

Who uses it?

Fresh-faced startup bros desperate to prove themselves. They’ve dedicated themselves to The Grind, ruffling feathers and disrupting industries, and there’s absolutely no way they’ll be confessing they’ve spent their day putting together a Powerpoint. But the ‘deck’, in both their work and their DJ-ing side hustle – now that they’ll tell you about.

After all, like the free-spirited cowboys who galloped around California, duelling at saloons before settling down for some poker, these enterprising whizz-kids are too fighting in a Wild West, the cutthroat world of business. And what is that world but a deck of cards, ready to deal you your hard-earned big break and bumper funding round?

What could it be confused with?

A pack of cards

A punch in the face

One half of British TV darlings Ant & Dec(k)

Should we be worried?

Undoubtedly. The term takes the mighty Powerpoint and acts like it’s something to be embarrassed about. It’s time to checkerboard fade that shame out.

How do we get rid of it?

Next time someone offers to hit you up with their deck, find a foghorn to blow and throw yourself to the floor. It’ll be so alarming they’ll assume you’re seriously ill and never bother you again. Alternatively, throw down your cards and challenge them to a game of snap. This will have a similar effect.

Corporate ick rating: 8/10