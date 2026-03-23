Worried about AI taking your job? Zuckerberg is building one to do his

The project forms part of Meta's push to embed agentic AI

While much of the debate around AI has swirled around which jobs it may inevitably replace, Big Tech behemoth Mark Zuckerberg is placing the technology at the helm of his trillion dollar business.

The Meta chief executive is developing a personal AI agent designed to assist with his role, retrieving information, and cutting through layers of management that would traditionally sit between him and the data he needs access to.

The system, which hasn’t quite been finalised, is already being used in early form to answer questions more quickly and reduce the need for internal coordination.

Instead of relying on teams to compile information, the AI agent pulls relevant data directly, potentially speeding up the decision-making process.

The project forms part of a wider push at the social media giant to embed so-called agentic AI across its 78,000-strong workforce, as the firm looks to operate more like an AI native business.

Agents moving up the ranks

Inside Meta, AI tools are already being rolled out across day-to-day work.

Employees are using systems such as Myclaw, which can search internal documents and communications, and Second Brain, an assistant built using models from Anthropic that helps organise tasks and retrieve insights.

These tools are designed to reduce friction, allowing staff to access information directly rather than through layers of management. Zuckerberg’s own AI agent applies the same principle at executive level.

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The shift is tied to a broader restructuring, where Meta’s previous “year of efficiency” saw more than 20,000 roles cut, while revenue and productivity rose sharply.

Revenue per employee has climbed significantly, driven in part by AI systems improving advertising performance and operational efficiency.

The company is now doubling down, committing tens of billions to AI infrastructure and talent.

Reports suggest further job cuts could follow as Meta reallocates resources towards AI systems and specialist hires.

The strategy reflects a wider trend across the economy, as many large firms expect to deploy AI agents within the next two years, with a significant proportion planning to reduce hiring or automate tasks previously carried out by humans.

Some estimates suggest tens of thousands of AI “workers” could be active in UK businesses alone by 2026.

Surveys show that the impact is not limited to junior roles, but rather that the vast majority of executives believe parts of their own jobs, including decision-making and coordination, could be supported by AI.