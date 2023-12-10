World record $700m contract for baseball star Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani’s contract is the biggest ever in sports.

Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers have smashed a world record by handing a $700m contract to Shohei Ohtani.

The total value of Ohtani’s lucrative deal is believed to be bigger than any other sporting contract in history.

The 29-year old Japanese baseball sensation left the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent after six years. His contract with the Dodgers will expire in 2033.

The second highest earner in baseball is the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout, whose contract is valued at around $425m.

Ohtani’s mega contract beats Cristiano Ronaldo’s blockbuster deal at Al Nassr, which amounts to around $536m, and Lionel Messi’s deal with Barcelona between 2017 and 2021, which added up to over $650m.

The highest paid athlete in the NFL is the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, whose $450m deal was completed in 2020.

Ohtani’s agent Nez Balelo issued a statement celebrating the “historic contract for a unique, historic player”.

“He structured his contract to reflect a true commitment from both sides to long-term success,” he added.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly is a part-owner of the LA Dodgers, alongside Chelsea director Mark Walter, former NBA player Magic Johnson, former tennis champion Billie Jean King, and other sporting executives.

Speculation about Ohtani’s next move had swirled on social media for several days before the announcement on Saturday.

Ohtani won the World Baseball Classic championship with Japan in March this year, beating the US in a dramatic final.

Unlike many other baseball players, Ohtani is both a skilled batsman and pitcher. Many regard him as the sport’s greatest ever player.

In a statement on Instagram, Ohtani said he would like “to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world”.