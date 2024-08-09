Worcester Bosch to make major change after green marketing concerns raised by CMA

Worcester Bosch has agreed to make a major change to the way it markets its products across the UK after agreeing a deal with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The watchdog said it had become concerned the company may have mislead consumers into thinking that its boilers – marketed as ‘hydrogen-blend ready’ – are “unique or special” as they can run on a blend of up to 20 per cent hydrogen. However, the CMA said that most boilers can do this.

The organisation added that it was particularly concerned that Worcester Bosch’s claims “could give the false impression that consumers would reduce their carbon footprint and ‘future-proof’ their heating system” by buying a Worcester Bosch boiler on account of it being ‘hydrogen-blend ready’.

The CMA said that a consumer “would be in the same position with other boilers on the market and, most likely, the one currently in their home”.

The watchdog also said that it was concerned that Worcester Bosch “did not make it clear to consumers that it is uncertain whether hydrogen might be used for home heating systems in the future”.

Worcester Bosch ‘formally commits’ to not mislead customers

In a statement, the CMA said that Worcester Bosch has formally committed to take steps to ensure it does not mislead consumers on the environmental benefits and ‘future-proofing’ of its boilers.

As a result, Worcester Bosch said that it is to withdraw or change its marketing material across all its channels.

It will also contact its network of installers and third-party retailers and ask them to remove or change any Worcester Bosch marketing material of concern to the CMA.

Hayley Fletcher, interim senior director, consumer protection at the CMA, said: “Around 1.6 million people buy a new boiler in the UK each year – a big decision that can cost thousands of pounds.

“With people increasingly concerned about their impact on the environment and the cost of bills, it is vital that consumers can make well-informed decisions.

“Our action – including the changes secured from Worcester Bosch – will help to ensure that consumers looking for a new heating system are provided with clear and accurate information.”