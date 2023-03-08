Female tech founders bag £3.6bn despite wider investment slump

By:

Venture investment into the UK’s women-founded start-ups jumped, according to Dealroom data

Venture capital investment into tech firms founded by women jumped last year despite soaring inflation and volatility sparking a slowdown in funding across the sector, new figures reveal.

Female founders shrugged off the downturn that hit the UK’s tech sector last year and bagged some £3.6bn of VC, up from £2.9bn the previous year, according to data from Dealroom analysed for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Eight companies with women founders and co-founders raised over $100m, with the majority of cash coming in earlier stage pre-seed and seed funding rounds. 

The uptick in funding for women-founded businesses comes despite VC firms reining in their investments last year in a downturn that has sent valuations of tech companies plummeting. Total VC investment levels into UK businesses fell by almost a quarter last year, KPMG found.

Tech secretary Michelle Donelan said in a statement today she wanted the UK to be “the best place for anyone – male or female – to start and grow a tech business”.

“It’s brilliant to see female-founded firms attracting more investment than ever before,” she added. 

The biggest rounds of the year for firm’s with at least one woman founder were fintech firm FNZ, which bagged $1.4bn (£1.18bn) last February; Newcleo, a nuclear tech outfit, which closed a  $319m round in June; and Lendable, which raised $252m last March. 

Fintech firms bagged the lion’s share of the venture investment into women-founded firms, despite the sector weathering a downturn in the investment last year after a decade of bumper growth. 

UK fintech firms more generally raised $12.5bn last year, down eight per cent on 2021 levels when capital injected into UK fintech hit a record $13.5bn, according to figures from industry body Innovate Finance.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.