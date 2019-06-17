- Women err on the side of caution
- Women have less ego
- Women are more disciplined
An ancient anecdote is that women go through instruction manuals, while men snub them and attempt to assemble the furniture on their own. Behind this saying, there is some truth. In financial trading, success is almost always the ability to formulate a solid trading plan and sticking to it with religious discipline. Women are, no doubt, better at doing this, unlike men who more are prone to making trades outside their plan due to overconfidence.
- Women are better at multitasking
- Women are better at saying ‘No’