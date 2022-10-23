Womble Bond Dickinson and BDB Pitmans in talks to create £430m firm

Transatlantic law giant Womble Bond Dickinson is in early stage talks to merge with British firm BDB Pitmans.

The two law firms are in early discussions for a potential merger, with a view to seizing the opportunities offered by complementary practice areas and a wider geographical footprint, according to reports.

If completed, the merger would come as only the second Anglo-American merger this year.

The tie-up would see BDB Pitmans’ c.220 fee earning lawyers join forces with Womble Bond Dikinson’s c.1,000 US and UK lawyers to create a major player in both Britain and the USA.

Together, the two firms would have combined revenues of £430m.

Womble Bond Dickinson has 27 offices across Britain and America, including seven in the UK in London, Bristol, Edinburgh, Leeds, Newcastle, Plymouth, and Southampton.

BDB Pitmans has just four offices, in London, Cambridge, Reading, and Southampton.

Womble Bond Dickinson was formed through the merger of law firms Womble Carlyle and Bond Dickinson in 2017.

BDB Pitmans was created the following year, through the 2018 merger of Bircham Dyson Bell (BDB) and Pitmans Law.