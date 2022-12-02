Wizz Air pandemic turnaround well underway as passenger numbers fly

Wizz Air’s pandemic turnaround is well underway, with passenger numbers increasing soaring in the past year.

The European carrier carried 3.6 million passengers in November, representing a 70 per cent increase compared to November 2021.

In the past 12-months, Wizz Air has carried 44.1 million travellers – a rise of more than 120 per cent.

Low-cost airlines such as Wizz Air and Ryanair are expected to be well placed to navigate the cost of living crisis in the UK, and the wider economic downturn sweeping Europe.

Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi told a conference in Gibraltar on Thursday that bookings at Wizz Air were intact for the next three months.

It chimed with what Ryanair’s boss Michael O’Leary told reporters yesterday, as airlines across the globe try to rebuild their finances.

“Christmas is very strong. At the moment, Christmas bookings are running ahead of where they were pre-Covid in 2019 and pricing is ahead by a low double-digit percentage,” he said.