Flying high: Ryanair breaks another monthly record with 15.7m passengers in October

These figures were a record high for the budget airline, who said they were up 14 per cent on pre-COVID levels.

The Irish firm has continued to post a steady incline in passenger numbers, with the last few months exceeding the busiest summer months before the pandemic struck.

CEO Michael O’Leary told reporters last month that the world’s surge in inflation rates would help Ryanair’s growth as people will start relying more heavily on budget airlines.

“We think recession [and] price inflation is very good for our growth,” chief executive Michael O’Leary told journalists in Lisbon.

European countries have in fact been hit by soaring inflation rates as a result of the war in Ukraine’s impact on energy prices as well as a tight labour market.

“In a recession people become more price sensitive,” O’Leary, who is set to stay at Ryanair’s helm until 2028, added.

“They shop in Lidl and Aldi, they spend more on furniture in Ikea and when they want to fly, they fly with Ryanair.”