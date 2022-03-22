Wishing upon a (Euro)star: London-Disneyland Paris services resume from Friday

Eurostar announced it will resume services to Disneyland Paris from Friday. (Photo by Handout/Getty Images)

Eurostar announced today that services between London St Pancras and Disneyland Parils will resume from Friday following a two-year stop because of the pandemic.

The train, which will take 2 hours and 49 minutes, will initially run four days a week, ramping up to five days during summer and other school holidays.

“We are excited to resume our direct Disney service this Friday, as we know how much families value being able to travel with ease and speed from the heart of London to the gates of Disneyland Paris,” said Eurostar’s chief commercial officer Francois Le Doze.

“This is another positive step on our road to recovery as we continue to increase the frequency of services across all of our core routes.”

Following the end of UK travel restrictions, Eurostar has reported an increase in numbers.

Last week the operator said it was preparing for its busiest weekend this year, after thousands of people flocked to Paris in time for the Six Nations’ final between France and England, City A.M. reported.