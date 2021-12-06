Why would anyone snog at a Christmas party anyway

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

I’d like to take a moment to reflect on the debate that made the headlines last week: should we be snogging under the mistletoe this Christmas, or stay apart to avoid Covid-19 transmission?

First of all, snogging is a cringe and uncomfortable word that reminds of Matt Hancock’s taped sins. And we can all agree that as the year comes to a close, we want to forget about that scene forever stuck in our minds.

Secondly, it sheds some light on the weird idea that British people have of Christmas parties. In Italian, we say “Natale con i tuoi, Capodanno con chi vuoi”. It means you spend Christmas with your family and New Year’s Eve with friends, your partner or indeed snogging strangers.

Christmas, however, is wholesome and sweet. It’s meant to be spent by the fireplace with kids running around and the old uncle telling drunk stories. Thanks Sajid Javid, you’ve just ruined this lovely picture for me.