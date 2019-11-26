White House 'on lockdown' over unauthorised aircraft

The White House was put on lockdown this afternoon after unauthorised aircraft reportedly entered Washington D.C. airspace.

CNBC reported that fighter jets were scrambled.

The lockdown lasted 20 minutes, with the North Lawn of the White House being cleared, according to NBC News.

Reporters were taken inside the White House and told by US Secret Service it was a shelter-in-place situation.

Roads around the area on Capitol Hill were blocked off and people were not allowed inside the compound.

The US Secret Service had no immediate comment.

One hard-hatted worker told DailyMail.com: “They said ‘everybody get out’. Just like that”.