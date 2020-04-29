Hästens launches exclusive collaboration with designer, Ferris Rafauli.

With an utmost passion for luxury, detail and quality, Hästens and Ferris Rafauli have

collaborated to create the world’s most indulgent bed. Drawing on 168 years of

expertise, the Grand Vividus, offers a new level of comfort, craftmanship. As an

architectural designer known for delivering innovative and spaces for an elite clientele, Rafauli took inspiration from Hästens’ heritage and long history as bed and saddle makers to create this unparalleled piece. While a different aesthetic may define the two brands, the common thread of opulence ties them. A design unlike any other, the Grand Vividus is enigmatic – the result being a bed that stands as a piece of art, designed to be displayed.

“Hästens is well known for manufacturing the world’s best beds and our team for our world-class projects. Therefore, it felt right that these two worlds meet to create not only the most comfortable bed to sleep in, but also the world’s most luxurious bed,” says Ferris Rafauli.

With the goal to redefine the world’s most comfortable bed, Rafauli has designed a piece of architectural furniture that is unlike any other. Decked in various layers of exotic leather, suedes and precious metal accents, a visceral awareness of extravagance and haute couture fashion is evoked – yet so is Hästens legacy of saddle makers.

“The collaboration with Hästens has been a very natural one. We share the same values about design and quality, and we were thrilled to achieve this by using the world’s best materials,” says Ferris Rafauli.

Rafauli spent countless hours searching for the right fabrics and materials for this collaboration before even sketching the design. Dressed in an opulent black, a closer inspection will reveal a contemporary take on Hästens’ iconic check pattern, which here appears in sultry black and grey tones, highlighting the horse logo for which the brand is globally known.Unlike most beds that are currently on the market, Grand Vividus functions as a piece of art and a majestic centerpiece for the bedroom.

“Ferris Rafauli is a true master at designing the ultimate luxury products,” says Jan Ryde, CEO and fifth generation owner of Hästens, “He has a deep understanding of our product as we have been working with him for more than 10 years. He’s a master of the ultra luxury. There is no one who can better portray the traditions we have here at Hästens.”

Grand Vividus represents a new level of craftsmanship at Hästens, with the Vividus team in Köping undertaking new a training program from a Swedish master saddle-maker to create the exquisite details with absolute precision. Each Grand Vividus contains more horse tail hair, wool, cotton and flax, and slow-growing Swedish pine, than has ever gone into a Hästens bed before, giving it an impressive mass of 530 kilograms*.

Ferris Rafauli has infused his unique sense of finesse and style into Hästens Grand Vividus, resulting in a true architectural masterpiece. For Rafauli the goal was simple – ‘make it timeless yet make it of our time’.

Grand Visuals

Color section:

Grand Vividus is beautifully upholstered in a choice of four colors – Black Shadow, Phantom Charcoal, Natural Shale & Traditional Blue. Each color choice has coordinating vegetable-tanned burnished leather trim reinforced with rivets in golden brass, nubuck, shagreen and mirror-finish wood borders.

Mattress support:

Grand Vividus is available in soft, medium and firm mattress tensions.

Size:

Entirely made by hand, Grand Vividus is available in any half centimeter measurement and can be crafted in sizes up to 3 meters wide and 3 meters long.

Price:

Grand Vividus 210×210 cm, $390 000

Availability:

Launching April 2nd 2020. VIP orders will be accepted from this date; available through Hästens stores globally from May 2020.