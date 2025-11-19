When Regulation and AI Converge: SymphonyAI Joins the FCA Supercharged Sandbox to Pioneer Responsible Fintech Innovation

SymphonyAI, a global leader in Vertical AI product platforms, has been selected to participate in the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Supercharged AI Sandbox, a new initiative enabling firms to safely develop and test advanced AI technologies using NVIDIA (NVDA) accelerated computing within a supervised regulatory environment.

SymphonyAI Financial Services was selected following a competitive application process that evaluated proposed use cases for innovation potential, technical feasibility, and regulatory impact.

Running from September 2025 to January 2026, the Sandbox offers a secure, structured environment for experimentation on next-generation AI use cases. SymphonyAI is developing an AI agent concept powered by small language models and reinforcement learning, designed to advance the intelligence and autonomy of financial services agents. If successful, the innovations developed in the Sandbox will be incorporated into SymphonyAI’s portfolio of intelligent financial services agents, further enhancing how financial institutions accelerate risk detection, improve compliance, and reduce investigation time.

“SymphonyAI has long been at the forefront of AI innovation in regulated industries,” said Jason Shane, Head of Product, Strategy and Innovation, Financial Services, SymphonyAI. “Our participation in the FCA’s sandbox programme underscores our leadership in Financial Services AI and our commitment to advancing responsible, explainable innovation. By incorporating these next-generation learnings directly into our AI agents, we’re giving customers the fastest, safest way to access the most advanced AI capabilities available, ensuring they stay ahead in risk management, compliance, and operational performance.”

Through its participation, SymphonyAI aims to:

Incubate a new AI innovation to benefit the financial crime risk and compliance community;

Accelerate the integration of next-generation AI agent capabilities, combining generative models, reinforcement learning, and domain-trained models, into our Sensa Risk Intelligence platform and broader Financial Services portfolio;

Collaborate with the FCA and industry peers to establish trusted and explainable AI innovation(s), that improve(s) the accuracy of outcomes and can securely scale in highly regulated financial services environments.

The 12-week program will culminate in showcase days on 28–29 January 2026 in London, where participants will present their innovations to regulators, financial institutions, academia, consultancies, and government representatives.

About the FCA’s Supercharged Sandbox

For more information about the FCA’s Supercharged Sandbox, please visit: www.fca.org.uk/firms/innovation/ai-lab

SymphonyAI Participation Timeline

30 September 2025: Virtual kickoff and bootcamp

Virtual kickoff and bootcamp 30 September 2025 – 9 January 2026: Tech sprint / development phase

Tech sprint / development phase 28–29 January 2026: Showcase days in London

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI delivers Vertical AI product platforms that help enterprises solve their most complex, high-value challenges — from stopping financial crime to improving store -performance and boosting manufacturing efficiency. Trusted by more than 2,000 enterprise customers worldwide, including 200 of the top financial institutions, the top 25 CPG companies, and many of the world’s largest grocers and industrial manufacturers, SymphonyAI provides domain-trained applications and pre-built agents that are ready to work on day one. Learn more at https://www.symphonyai.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118157541/en/

Contact

Media Contact

SymphonyAI

Media@symphonyai.com

Treble

Sarah Vandiver

symphonyai@treblepr.com

Company Logo