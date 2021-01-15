Whatsapp delays controversial update following privacy backlash

Whatsapp has delayed changes to its privacy policy following a backlash that saw scores of users flocking to rival apps Telegram and Signal.

The messaging app today said it was pushing back the date by which users would have to accept the new terms, adding that no one would have their account suspended or deleted on 8 February.

The Facebook-owned app said it has set a new target date of 15 May.

The delay comes as a major blow to Whatsapp’s attempts to generate revenue through its business and shopping services.

The update, announced last week, includes changes to the ways people can message businesses on Whatsapp and gives further details about how the app collects and uses data.

But the update sparked a backlash among users, with privacy campaigners raising concerns about Whatsapp’s data-sharing practices with Facebook.

The controversy led to millions of people signing up to privacy-focuses competitors Telegram and Signal.

Whatsapp was forced to issue a clarification, stating that messages and calls remained encrypted, while the changes would not lead to more data being shared with Facebook.

The social media platform today said it would do “a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works” on its platform.

“Whatsapp helped bring end-to-end encryption to people across the world and we are committed to defending this security technology now and in the future,” it said.