‘What th f*** bro’: Watch as reckless driver in East London live streams himself as he crashes in Newham

The car shortly after the driver crashed the vehicle in Newham

A live stream on TikTok is going viral across London this morning, showing a street racer crash his car on the A13 in East London.

Streaming himself like on the popular Chinese social media platform, the driver was seen racing at high speed through the east side of the capital late on Saturday night.

While he excitedly exclaimed “this is my playground bro”, his friend – another TikTok user – cheered him on by saying “what’s the speed on? Man’s playing with death, you mad?”

However, seconds later he appeared to crash.

According to reports and social media posts, the driver reportedly crashed into a central reservation near Prince Regent Lane, on the A13 in Newham.

The car burned down as seen in a video posted on Twitter.

“Oh my god, it’s a car on fire bro. Learn how to drive, did you feel the heat?”

This must of been what I went past last night then pic.twitter.com/0kmpw1m1aC — Rhys (@rhys_rd19) March 26, 2022