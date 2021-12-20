‘We’ve been thrown under the bus’: hospitality demands government support as the UK faces further restrictions

Business owners have called for greater government support and stronger communication as the UK heads towards another lockdown.

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there were “no guarantees” in a pandemic, implying that tougher Covid measures could be introduced before Christmas: a normally lucrative and crucial time for hospitality and retail.

As a result, over 100 destinations across the UK and 100,000 retail, hospitality and leisure businesses have written to the Prime Minister today calling for a #BusinessBooster and urgent assurances that financial support will be provided to these sectors who are hitting rock bottom following Plan B measures.

The letter identifies what action Government needs to be taken to stave off mass closures and redundancies across sectors.

Matthew Sims, orchestrator of the campaign and chief executive of Croydon Business Improvement District commented: “It is baffling and alarming that our Chancellor is doggedly sticking to measures which are out of date and out of touch with the stark and desperate reality retail, hospitality and leisure businesses are facing. Without swift intervention, many businesses will be faced with closures, lay offs and cut backs making the significant financial support Government has ploughed into these sectors during the pandemic a woeful waste of money.”

Catherine McGuinness, Chair of the Policy and Resources Committee, echoed this sentiment and said: “We need to find ways to live with the virus which allow the economy to prosper, and in the meantime provide more support for the small businesses who are suffering under the restrictions.”

Andrew Taylor, owner of a gastro-pub in South London and restaurant in Northumberland, has already felt the sting of government policy: “In the past week, we went from being fully booked in the lead up to Christmas to practically empty.”

He told City A.M. that he felt hospitality had been “thrown under the bus” by the government, with many nightclubs and venues voluntarily shutting this weekend in light of Plan B measures.

“It feels like déjà vu at the moment from March 2020. The government are showing a lack of leadership and a lack of confidence”, he added.

As an owner, he suggested that the government should introduce a more robust support package for hospitality, including revisiting business rates and grants for small businesses.

Looking at the capital in particular, Jace Tyrrell, chief executive of New West End Company, a business partnership of 600 UK & international retailers, said: “With rising Covid cases dampening consumer confidence and a Tube strike further impacting trade this weekend, it has been a more muted final weekend before Christmas than anticipated.”

He urged the government to “act quickly” and provide temporary support for businesses who have made significant investments for what they thought would be a normal Christmas.

Aside from bars and restaurants, non-food retail stores lost an estimated £30bn of sales during the three lockdowns to date, as pointed out by Tom Ironside, Director of Business & Regulation at the British Retail Consortium.

He commented: “Any future restrictions, if required, would inevitably add further pressure on retailers and high streets at a time when many are still recovering from previous closures.”

British Chambers of Commerce Co-Executive Director, Hannah Essex, added: “The Chancellor has listened to our concerns this week and now needs come forward with financial support measures to ensure businesses can survive through the typically quieter months ahead. No one wants to see further restrictions, but if they are deemed necessary to protect public health, Government must simultaneously ensure commensurate support is available to affected businesses.”