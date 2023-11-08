Wetherspoons reveal their Christmas menu and it’s a depressing sight

The Wetherspoons Christmas dinner menu has been unveiled (Photo: Wetherspoon)

Christmas time, mistletoe and wine, and… festive pizzas at Wetherspoons, apparently.

Wetherspoons has unveiled its Christmas dinner menu for 2023 and it’s hardly mum’s home cooking, let’s put it that way.

To be honest, it’s a sobering sight. One of the classic Wetherspoons blue and white plates hardly screams ‘Christmas,’ and the possibly kept-warm food on it looks like how I feel when I’m very, very sad.

Peas, mash potato, carrots, and squares (squares!) of parsnip sit atop round pieces of turkey that look like they came out of one of those cold meat packets. The dish also includes two pigs-in-blankets and a pork, apricot and cranberry stuffing, and cranberry sauce and gravy.

In the promotional photo, the decorations are all beige, the same colour as the table.

The menu does get weirder though: there is also a festive pizza with chicken, stuffing, bacon and brie, and another with brie, garlic and mushrooms.

The pub chain is swerving traditional Christmas pudding for dessert and instead serving salted caramel sticky toffee pudding and a mince tart.

Everything’s available in all Wetherspoons pubs from 15 November and all meals – of course – come with a drink.

Read more: 9 Christmas events in London to book now, from Christmas markets to rooftop bars

Read more: Best Advent calendars for Christmas, from Cult Beauty to Fortnum & Mason